Madison County baseball player Cannon Daversa signs to Calhoun

The senior signed to play at Calhoun Community College next year.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Madison County baseball player Cannon Daversa signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday, November 19, to play ball at Calhoun Community College.

Congrats, Cannon!

