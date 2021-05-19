Candlelight vigil held for teen killed in Toney crash

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night for the Hazel Green teen who tragically died after getting hit by a car this past weekend in Toney.

The vigil was at a baseball field within Billy Hunter Park. Taylor Clements, the 13-year-old who died Saturday, spent a lot his free time on the baseball field. He built friendships, memories, and left a mark on the community.

Many of those who knew Taylor and some who did not, showed up to show their support.

"He was supposed to be on the Babe Ruth team," Krista Selby said. "He was a really good baseball player, he really was. He played with my son since they were really really tiny."

Selby's son witnessed the tragedy Saturday night. Her and her son were just one of dozens who took the field and stood side by side in Taylor's honor.

Many called the teenager selfless, including his former coach, Scottie Wilbanks.

"He'd give a shirt off his back to anybody," Wilbanks said. "He's a strong kid, I'd watch him get hit with a baseball right in his face. The dude never cried. Took it like a champ."

A champ whose legacy is both on and off the field.

"He was always smiling, just a happy kid," Wilbanks said.

Taylor's funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Hazel Green Funeral Home. A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the family during this time.