Candlelight vigil held for Officer Billy Clardy III

A candlelight service honoring a man who dedicated his life to public service was held Sunday evening.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 4:55 PM
Updated: Dec 8, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Community members gathered at the fallen officers memorial outside of the Huntsville Police Headquarters to remember and honor the life and work of STAC Agent and Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

The group Thin Line Support helped organize the event.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the vigil and will update this story.

