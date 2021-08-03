Candidate hopes to fill Blakely's vacant Limestone County Sheriff position

The Limestone County Sheriff of 38 years is no longer in charge. This comes after Mike Blakely was found guilty on two counts of theft and ethics violations.

Now, Limestone County Coroner Mike West is acting sheriff until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a new one.

Eric Redd is vying for that open position. He has run for sheriff's office twice before, and says he got closer than anyone else at beating Blakely back in 2018, when he received almost 40% of the votes.

Now, he's hoping to be appointed sheriff by Ivey.

Redd says he's still not sure what the sheriff's application process looks like, but believes he will need to submit his resume and then interview with Ivey or her aids before a decision is made.

Even if he isn't appointed by Ivey, Redd still plans on running in the 2022 race next November.

His main goal is healing the community and bringing back transparency.

"We need to get to a point to where we can start healing our community. Where we can A, trust that this isn't going to happen again, by putting up barriers and having a very transparent way of doing things in the sheriff's department. Right now it hasn't been that way," says Redd.

It's unclear how long it will take Ivey to appoint a new sheriff.