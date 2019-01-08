Clear

Cancer death rate milestone: At least 25 years of decline

Cancer remains the nation's No. 2 killer.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 9:13 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. cancer death rate has hit a milestone: It's been falling for at least 25 years.

Experts say lower smoking rates are translating into fewer deaths. They also credit advances in early detection and treatment.

But it's not all good news. Obesity-related cancer deaths are rising, and prostate cancer deaths are no longer dropping.

The American Cancer Society on Tuesday published a report summarizing the trends.

Cancer also remains the nation's No. 2 killer.

The society predicts there will be more than 1.7 million new cancer cases, and more than 600,000 cancer deaths, in the U.S. this year.

