Can you help solve this Madison County family photo mystery?

A group of Madison County Good Samaritans are trying to help a collection of family photos get back to its rightful owners.

April Lane contacted WAAY 31 after her friend Jennye Smith, owner of Brown Bear Canoe and Kayak, found the photos in trash behind the Flint River Baptist Church in Hazel Green. It is believed that homeless people left them there.

The photos then made their way to local historian William Hampton, who is hoping to find a family to return the photos to.

Take a look at the photos in the slideshow, and reach out to Hampton either via email at William@huntsvillerevisited.com or his Huntsville Revisited group on Facebook or his Negro History of Huntsville-Madison County, Alabama Facebook page.