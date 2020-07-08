Decatur campgrounds owners discuss why camping may be the safest coronavirus vacation option

Traveling this summer is not going to be an option for a lot of people due to coronavirus.

Some are choosing to go camping instead.

In December, Alley and Jeremy Baldwin purchased Wheeler Lake KOA, a 95-acre campground near Decatur, only to face a global pandemic three months later.

"For about 2 weeks we had a lot of cancellations and Alley and I looked at each other and said uh-oh, what's going to happen?," Jeremy Baldwin said.

It did not take long however, for people to be sick of staying indoors.

"People rebounded pretty quickly and realized wait this is a campground, this is the place we do want to be," Jeremy said.

Of course, new protocols were put in place. You can check in remotely, meaning you will not have to interact with employees.

If you do decide to go into the front office and gift shop, employees will be wearing masks, and will provide them to you for free.

"We had hundreds of masks that we prepared to give everyone, but one thing that we noticed was some people would show up already with masks in hand," Jeremy said.

There are areas of the camp ground that do see a lot of traffic, including the bathrooms. Two have showers.

"We clean our bathrooms, pretty much, well sometimes even twice a day," Alley Baldwin said. "Which we are rigorously checking our bathrooms all the time."

The Baldwins said they even designated two employees to bathroom-cleaning duties to ensure they are always sanitary.

With all of these precautions, the couple is hopeful their first summer as campground owners proves to be successful.

"Between, that and the masks and open spaces, we feel pretty safe, and so does everyone else," Jeremy said.