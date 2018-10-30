Campbell Soup exec 'no longer with the company' after conspiracy theory tweet

Kelly Johnston served as vice president of government affairs at Campbell Soup until he tweeted out a conspiracy theory involving billionaire George Soros, his Open Society Foundations, and migrants moving toward the United State border. According to Gizmodo, Johnston, who served as Secretary of the U.S. Senate under Bob Dole, tweeted last Monday how rail cars are carrying the Central American migrants toward the border and how "@OpenSociety planned and is executing this, including where they defecate." He also wrote how there is an "army of immigration attorneys" waiting at the border.

The tweet has since been deleted.

In response to the tweet, a spokesman for Campbell's wrote;

“Mr. Johnston and the company discussed in August that he would transition out of his role with his departure scheduled for early November. In the last few days, the company and Mr. Johnston agreed that under the current circumstances it would be best to accelerate the timing of his departure.”

Open Society also tweeted how neither the group nor Soros is funding the migrant caravan.

Soros, a very prominent democrat and often outspoken critic of President Trump, was the recipient of the first of 14 mail bombs sent last week.