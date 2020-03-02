Campaign signs vandalized in Jackson County

Super Tuesday is less than 24 hours away and the Jackson County Sheriff's office is looking for whoever is vandalizing campaign signs!

"The sign across the street was painted and I glanced back at the one on my right which was a much bigger sign and noticed there was a good bit of paint on it," said Jackson County resident, Billy Cagle.

Billy Cagle has lived in Jackson County for 81 years.

He told WAAY 31 when he saw local election signs vandalized the other day, he was upset.

"They don't need to be doing this because it trashes the community," said Cagle.

Cagle says this happened a few years ago too!

"Worse than this, but that was back when we had a school up here and we kind of knew who the bad boys were," said Billy Cagle.

Three candidates have bright orange X's over their signs in Jackson County: Circuit Judge candidate, Daryl Eustace, County Commission candidate, Kevin McBride, and Board of Education candidate, Robbie King.

"Some people are willing to do it and spend a good bit of money. These signs are probably expensive," said Cagle.

Cagle says he doesn't think the vandalism will impact the election.

"Signs can't vote. People have a right to put up a sign so long as they put them away immediately after an election," said Cagle.

We did reach out to the candidates for comment. Polls open tomorrow at 7 a.m.