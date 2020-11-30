31 Days to Give campaign helping North Alabama non-profits care for our community

As the year comes to a close, now is the time non-profits reach out for final year-end giving.

The unusual circumstances with the conorvirus pandemic have caused hardships on non-profits, especially with donations lower than normal.

For the month of December, WAAY 31 has teamed up with Toyota and The Rocket City Trash Pandas to sponsor the 31 Days to Give campaign to support local non-profts.

And Dec. 7 is 31 Days to Give Night at the Trash Panda's Rocket City Christmas Spectacular! For every car that goes through that night, the Trash Pandas will donate $1 to 31 Days to Give. Get more details on the Spectacular here

The three non-profits benefitting from 31 Days to Give are Free 2 Teach, HEALS, and Kids to Love Foundation. Each of these organizations support children in the North Alabama area.

To support Free 2 Teach click here

To support HEALS click here

To support Kids to Love click here