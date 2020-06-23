Campaign, group urges swifter response on removal of Madison County Confederate monument

On Tuesday a news conference to introduce a resolution to remove the Confederate monument from in front of the Madison County Courthouse was introduced.

The A.C.T.I.O.N resolution was emailed to the Madison County Commissioners asks them to take immediate action to remove the Confederate statue from in front of the courthouse and accept the funds raised by local organization when they are fined by the state.

"I hear our leadership saying that it's time for the statue to be removed but do they have the integrity to get it done right away," Catherine Hereford, a member of the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance, said.

The group is endorsing the action resolution. They raised $25,000 to give to the commission if they remove the Confederate monument now.

Hereford said that offer today still stands

"We are still offering to write a check today to get it done," she said.

Violet Edwards is in the run-off against current District 6 commissioner Jes Henry Malone.

She said the commission doesn't need to wait to get the state's permission but should take it upon themselves to remove the confederate monument.

"We cannot and we will not be beholden to the sediments of Montgomery or the governor's office,' Edwards said. 'And if the Madison County Commission can't get this statue removed how can we expect to see real change and progress in our community."

The resolution has been emailed to all commissioners, but Edwards and the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance will also read it out in front of the commissioners at their meeting in July.