Cameron Alford's 18 points helps Bulldogs defeat Jacksonville State

The Alabama A&M men's basketball team defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in overtime, 67-62 on Saturday afternoon at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs (2-5) used a strong defensive outing and a big second half to secure their second straight win over an in-state opponent.

Freshman Cameron Alford continued his fantastic play as he poured in a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Junior Brandon Houston finished the game with 11 points off the bench for his first double-digit scoring game of the season, while TJ Parham added 10 points to give A&M three players in double figures.

After trailing for the entire first half and heading into the locker room down 34-29, the Bulldogs used a 12-2 run early in the second half to take their first lead of the game at 40-37 five minutes into the half. After a tight back and forth game for the remainder of regulation, TJ Parham hit a jumper with 1:29 to play to put A&M up 50-48 and another clutch shot to put the score at 52-50 before the Gamecocks forced overtime on an offensive rebound and put back by Kayne Henry.

A strong shooting performance in the overtime frame propelled the Bulldogs to the win as they shot 80 percent from the field and hit six free throws to outscore the Gamecocks 15-10 in the extra period and secure the 67-62 win. Alford scored six of his 18 in overtime, while Houston scored four of his 11 in the extra period.

Post-Game Notes

Alabama A&M starting lineup: Cameron Tucker, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Alford, TJ Parham, EJ Williams

The Bulldog starting five in the game combined to hit 15-of-43 shots (34.9 percent) from the floor in the game.

A&M shot 24-for-65 (36.9 percent) from the field as a team for the game, and shot 16-for-23 (69.6 percent) from the charity stripe.

Jacksonville State outrebounded A&M 48-38, with the Gamecocks grabbing 13 offensive boards that resulted in 14 second chance points, and the Bulldogs grabbing seven to score ten second chance points.

Turnovers: The Bulldogs forced the Gamecocks into 20 turnovers, including 11 in the second half. A&M scored 16 points off of those miscues while only turning it over nine times.

Alabama A&M held Jacksonville State to 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) shooting from the field and 2-of-10 (20 percent) from three in the second half.

Three A&M players reached double figures, Cameron Alford (18), Brandon Houston (11) and TJ Parham (10).

Bench points: The Bulldog bench was outscored 24-22. Houston (11) was the leading scorer off the bench for A&M, with Brandon Miller adding six of his own.

Up Next

Alabama A&M heads back on the road for their next two games as they face ACC opponent Miami on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET before coming back to the state to face South Alabama on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. CT.