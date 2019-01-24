CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had arthroscopic surgery on his right throwing shoulder.
The team announced Newton's rehabilitation process will begin immediately and no timetable listed for when he can begin throwing again.
The procedure was successfully performed by Panthers team physician Pat Connor.
Carolina still has not disclosed the exact nature of Newton's shoulder injury. The quarterback also had surgery in March of 2017 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.
Newton struggled all season with right shoulder problems that limited his ability to throw the ball downfield. On several occasions the Panthers substituted backup Taylor Heinicke to throw long Hail Mary passes because of Newton's lack of arm strength. Panthers coach Ron Rivera decided to hold Newton out of the final two games of the 2018 regular season with "shoulder soreness."
Related Content
- Cam Newton has shoulder surgery
- Auburn Cam Newton statue found with Alabama flags, underwear
- Kerryon Johnson 'day-to-day' with shoulder injury
- Man rescued from mud with parrot perched on his shoulders
- Jalen Hurts undergoes ankle surgery
- Panthers owner: Team needs contingency plan behind QB Newton
- Transgender service member gets gender reassignment surgery
- Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa faces ankle surgery
- Woman undergoes two surgeries after Florence police dog bites her
- Jimmy Kimmel's baby son has successful second heart surgery