Caller pretending to be with Florence Utilities, requesting payment

The City of Florence is warning the public of a scam in which a caller is pretending to be with Florence Utilities.
The scammer may ask for payment through PayPal, bank account information and threaten to cut off service if the payment is not received. The city says Florence Utilities will not call customers to ask for payment information.
Anyone with concerns about a utility account, can call customer service at 256-760-6512.
