Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State: Lauderdale County serial rapist used illegal prison cell phone to plot escape Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Caller pretending to be with Florence Utilities, requesting payment

The city says Florence Utilities will not call customers to ask for payment information.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 4:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Florence is warning the public of a scam in which a caller is pretending to be with Florence Utilities.

The scammer may ask for payment through PayPal, bank account information and threaten to cut off service if the payment is not received. The city says Florence Utilities will not call customers to ask for payment information.

Anyone with concerns about a utility account, can call customer service at 256-760-6512.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events