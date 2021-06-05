California woman arrested in Huntsville for charges related to the Capitol riot

A California woman was arrested Friday in Huntsville for her connection to the January Riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Stephanie Baez is facing two charges, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

According to court documents, Baez walked to the U.S. Capitol following President Trump's speech. She was captured by security footage entering and exiting the building.

Baez also posted on Instagram and made comments about being inside the building and what she witnessed.

One Instagram user said "You guys! Congress is back in sessions! Pence is speaking rn!" Baez responded to the comment saying, "Welp time to get back and storm the building."

