Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

California sues President Trump over emergency declaration

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states - including California - allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

Joining in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events