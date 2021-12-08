Clear

California could be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned

Demonstrators hold rallies at the Supreme Court on the day it hears arguments on the Texas abortion ban. For nearly half a century, Roe v. Wade has stood as the law of the land. Next year, all of that could change.

A report released Wednesday asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 4:32 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

A report released Wednesday by dozens of abortion providers and advocacy groups asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states.

The report also asks lawmakers to reimburse abortion providers for procedures performed for patients who can’t afford them. That includes patients who travel from other states that would otherwise qualify for the state’s Medicaid program.

The report has the support of top legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events