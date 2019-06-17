California city to vote on travel ban to Alabama, Georgia because of abortion laws

A city in California will vote on a measure that would prohibit travel to Alabama and Georgia because of the new abortion laws.

The documents say, "The City of Long Beach has a track record of supporting women's rights and reproductive health. It has continually supported state and federal legislation protecting and advancing women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and funds for preventative health care services."

Long Beach City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon. Council members say the proposed resolution is in line with previous actions they've made.

The city has previously suspended travel to North Carolina and Arizona because of laws those states have passed.