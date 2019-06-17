A city in California will vote on a measure that would prohibit travel to Alabama and Georgia because of the new abortion laws.
The documents say, "The City of Long Beach has a track record of supporting women's rights and reproductive health. It has continually supported state and federal legislation protecting and advancing women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and funds for preventative health care services."
Long Beach City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon. Council members say the proposed resolution is in line with previous actions they've made.
The city has previously suspended travel to North Carolina and Arizona because of laws those states have passed.
Related Content
- California city to vote on travel ban to Alabama, Georgia because of abortion laws
- Alabama House approves abortion ban
- Governor Kay Ivey signs Alabama’s abortion ban into law
- Louisiana's governor signs abortion ban into law
- Alabama abortion ban passes in Senate committee
- Georgia's governor signs a controversial abortion bill into law
- Huntsville abortion clinic remains open after Alabama abortion ban signed into law
- Bid to ban 15-week abortions expected to become law
- Georgia law enforcement helicopter crashes in Alabama river
- Bill banning abortions could be headed to Alabama state legislature