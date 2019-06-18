California city moves forward proposed Alabama, Georgia travel ban because of abortion laws

A city in California is moving forward with a proposed resolution that would prohibit travel on official business to Alabama and Georgia because of the new abortion laws.

A Long Beach, California city official, Karla Estupinian, says the measure will go into effect after the city attorney drafts the resolution that will be heard at the city council again, but there is no timeline for this yet. After it’s been passed, it will go into effect right away, unless the city council requested a specific number of days, Estupinian says.

Long Beach City Council members say the proposed resolution is in line with previous actions they've made. The city has previously suspended travel to North Carolina and Arizona because of laws those states have passed.

Wednesday marks two weeks since Maryland decided to delay a decision to approve or deny a contract with an Alabama company because of the state's abortion law. The Comptroller of Maryland's Office told WAAY 31 the board voted to approve 33 contracts that are part of a $75 million deal, but it delayed the one with the Alabama company.

Below is a statement from Long Beach Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce:

“In Long Beach we are sending a clear message all the way to the legislators in Alabama and Georgia. We legislators, were elected to do right by all our constituents, that means access to safe healthcare, not limiting it. Not to limit access putting them at risk. Banning abortion services is a limit on women’s rights and health. Only a woman can determine if she has enough resources; economic, physical, and emotional at the time to rear a child.

The City of Long Beach will not travel to your State. We will not have contracts with your city, until you uphold Women’s Rights to freedom of Choice. We are going to fight to ensure Roe v. Wade stays in effect.”

