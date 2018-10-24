California candidate chosen over Limestone County superintendent for east Tennessee superintendent role

Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk will be staying on as the superintendent of Limestone County Schools.

That decision was made by the Hawkins County School Board during a meeting Monday night. The board held their final vote to decide whether to name Dr. Sisk or Matt Hixson, the assistant superintendent of San Jacinto Unified School District in southern California.

The board held two votes Monday night. The initial vote was 6-1 with district three board member Kathy Cardic as the lone dissenting vote.

Following that vote to chose Hixson over Sisk, the board held a final vote on offering Hixson the job. That vote passed unanimously.

Cardic said she threw her initial vote behind Sisk because she admired his expertise with budgets.

“He had already looked at our budget and was very knowledgeable about getting a budget and presenting it to a county commission,” Cardic said.

She told WAAY 31 that while she initially hoped Sisk would get the job, she thinks Hixson will do a good job.

District two board member Chris Christian said he was and still is conflicted on his decision.

“I want them both. Any school system would be very fortunate to have Dr. Sisk,” Christian said.

Christian told WAAY 31 that as he talked with the parents in his district, they said they were more impressed with Hixson in part because he was willing to relocate his family, including their five children from southern California to eastern Tennessee.

The seven-member school board considered six candidates initially that were presented to them by Tennessee Education and Management Services Inc. Those six were then whittled down to Sisk and Hixson.

Cardic said the board selected a committee which will have its first meeting on Monday to determine when exactly Hixson will start and what his fully compensation package will be.

WAAY 31 reached out to Sisk for comment. We’ll update this story with his response.