California Street back open after wreck involving HPD officer

The road was closed in both directions. All lanes are back open now.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: All lanes are back open now.

---

According to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, a Huntsville Police officer was involved in a wreck on California Street at Maple Hill Cemetery.

McKenzie said the road is closed in both directions.

