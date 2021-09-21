Calhoun to bring back beer-brewing class

Calhoun Community College’s Workforce Solutions and Fractal Brewing have announced the return of Intro to Home Brewing this fall.

The class will be taught by Bradley “Robo” Robinson, a Huntsville native and brewing industry veteran, according to the College. Students will gain hands-on experience with brewing equipment, proper cleaning, brewing process, fermentation and packaging.

“We are excited to bring this course back for the fall semester,” Doug Brazier, Calhoun Workforce Solutions business developer, said. “Home brewing has become a very popular hobby, and with so many breweries in our local area, individuals are now able to learn from experts and possibly start their very own brewery, should they choose to continue learning more.”

According to the American Homebrewers Association, more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. currently home-brew their beer. Calhoun noted in a release that research has also shown 40% of those individuals began the hobby within the last several years.

“There are so many beer enthusiasts around Huntsville that have made the local breweries very popular places to visit,” CWS Director Houston Blackwood said. “The real magic of this course lies not only in the knowledge and skills gained upon completion but also the opportunity to take the advanced course, which offers an industry-accepted Brewer’s Apprentice Certificate.”

Blackwood said that certificate will then allow students the potential for direct hire as an assistant brewer at most craft beer breweries.

The class will take place Oct. 12–Nov. 16 at Fractal Brewing Project, Education Room, 3200 Leeman Ferry Road SW, Huntsville. To learn more and register for the course, visit calhoun.edu/brewing.