Calhoun teams up with organizations to provide free coronavirus testing

Calhoun Community College is collaborating with 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women to offer free coronavirus tests.

The drive-thru testing site will be at Calhoun's Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Dr. NW, on Wednesday, August 12, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You are asked to bring and ID and health insurance if you have it. If you do not have insurance, the test will be free.

Pre-registration for this event is required as test kits will be ordered in advance. To register, click here.

A physical copy of your registration form must be presented before testing will be administered. Please be sure to download and print the form.