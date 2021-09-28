Calhoun cuts ribbon on new dental hygiene lab

Calhoun Community College opened its new, state-of-the art dental hygiene lab Tuesday, helping students in its new program be that much more prepared for the career field.

The 4,000-square-foot lab features 10 operatories, four radiology chairs and four simulators, the same equipment one would find in a modern dentist office, according to the College. Calhoun’s dean of health sciences, Bret McGill, said Calhoun is only the second higher education institution in Alabama to even offer a dental hygiene program, and with 14 students actively enrolled, the program is already off to a great start.

“This ribbon-cutting means so much more to us aside from starting a new program and opening a new lab for students to learn,” McGill said. “We made this happen in the middle of a pandemic, which speaks volumes of the hard work and dedication of Calhoun’s facility. There were so many individuals instrumental in making this dream a reality, and for that, all of us at Calhoun are extremely grateful.”

Sunnie McWhorter, Calhoun’s dental hygiene program director, said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic actually led to them postponing visits from the Commission on Dental Accreditation — several times. She said the program starting and the lab opening have been “a long time coming,” and now that the curriculum has been created and approved, she hopes Calhoun and the community “are proud of what we built.”

Calhoun said the goal of the two-year program is to prepare students with the theoretical knowledge and technical competencies needed for a job as an entry-level dental hygienist. More than that, the program aims to teach students how to provide safe, effective, ethical and compassionate care to future patients.

Students are currently practicing routine treatment sunder direct faculty supervision, such as dental cleanings, X-rays and mouth exams, according to the College. Once students advance to the next level of training, they’ll begin accepting appointments and providing limited dental services to the local community.

“Dental hygiene is one of the most vital components of everyone’s health,” Calhoun Interim President Jimmy Hodges said. “This program has a strong mission, and that is to graduate knowledgeable, skilled, professional and service-oriented dental hygienists to provide quality, patient-centered care that meets the needs of employers and promotes the health of our community.”

The dental hygiene program has been granted “initial accreditation” by CODA and is expected to receive full accreditation after the first group of students graduate in 2023, according to Calhoun. To learn more about the program, including how to enroll, click here.