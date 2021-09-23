Calhoun Community College's Surgical Tech Program, prepares students to work in an operating room

The Surgical Technology Program at Calhoun Community College prepares students who want to work inside a surgical operating room.

"I love helping out nurses, surgeons, in any way that I can," said Julia Skinner, Calhoun Community College student.

The program is year-long, and in that time students will earn their associate's degree. They'll work on campus in a hands-on, real-life environment, before heading to clinical work at area hospitals.

For some students, hardships they've experienced in their lives inspired them to work as a surgical tech.

"My grandmother was diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2018 and that's kind of what made me want to go into a field like this," said Jordan Worrell, Calhoun Community College Student.

After completing the program, students can also test on campus for an accredited certification, allowing them to travel across the country to pursue their passions.

"You can work anywhere, you're not just tied down to one specific state," said Worrell.

Bret McGill, dean of Health Sciences, said surgical technicians do a lot of the preparations prior to surgery.

"They set up the equipment, the instrument, they sterilize the instruments, the surg tech does a lot behind the scenes to get to where the patient is having surgery," said McGill.

Pay as a surgical technician can range from $12 to $19 an hour.

