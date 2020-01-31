Calhoun Community College teaches students about Coronavirus

One local school is taking immediate action to stop the deadly coronavirus from spreading onto campus.

On Friday, Calhoun Community College started teaching students what they need to know to stay safe.

At the Health Sciences Building, students are watching webinars, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students tell WAAY 31 the main message is to wash their hands often and to stay home if they feel sick.

"I think everybody is a little bit on edge because we really haven't had to deal with that before, so some people are definitely more scared than others," said student Brelin Davis.

"I think this is a new thing for Alabama, something like this being so close. For me it's eye-opening to know that something is that close and kind of frightening," said student David Green.

Students at Calhoun Community College say they’re nervous hearing coronavirus entered the United States.

"Those of us with kids are a little more concerned about our kids. I worry about him being at day care more than myself because kids don't wash their hands as much as we do here," said Davis.

Calhoun Community College started showing webinars, educating students about how to protect themselves from the virus.

"Coughing into your hand versus coughing into your elbow. Washing your hands and not cross-contaminating, and if you're sick, stay home," said Health Sciences Dean, Brent McGill.

The college says it wants to be prepared.

"The CDC is good about giving us those website and links. They are free and then we can pull those up in a classroom or conference room and let our students and faculty participate in those," said McGill.

Students hope it doesn’t spread.

"I am very confident in our systems and how they work, so I don't think it would spread too far if it did get here," said Green.

College officials said if there was a major outbreak of Coronavirus and many students weren't able to show up for class, they would decide whether or not to close the campus. They say they've never had to do that before.