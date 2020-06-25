Calhoun Community College says name’s origin attracting questions it is taking ‘very seriously’

The origin of the name of Calhoun Community College, which has locations in Decatur and Huntsville, is drawing questions.

The college issued a statement on the issue on Thursday, saying the administration is taking them “very seriously.”

“In light of the many concerns and petitions circulating the internet regarding monuments and buildings in cities across the nation, we want to acknowledge that Calhoun Community College has also received inquiries regarding the origin of its name,” the statement said.

According to the statement: “Calhoun Community College was established in 1947 when the Tennessee Valley State Technical School and John C. Calhoun State Junior College consolidated. Calhoun became a part of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and is governed by the Chancellor and Board of Trustees.”

Questions likely revolve around the name John C. Calhoun.

South Carolina native Calhoun was a vocal supporter of slavery and the seventh vice president of the United States, serving under both President John Quincy Adams and President Andrew Jackson.

A statue of Calhoun in Charleston, S.C., was taken down earlier this week.

Calhoun Community College says “all concerns and inquiries in regards to the college’s name are being forwarded to ACCS where our Chancellor and Board of Trustees handle all policies and procedures for institutional naming within our system.”

The college says you can contact the ACCS directly HERE