Calhoun Community College ranks #1 nationally in awarding advanced manufacturing degrees

Calhoun Community College ranks first in the nation in awarding degrees in advanced manufacturing.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

North Alabama is no stranger to trade skills and engaging the manufacturing workforce.

Calhoun Community College ranks first in the nation in awarding degrees in advanced manufacturing. That is according to Economic Modeling Specialists International.

The college awarded more than 200 degrees over a one-year period, the most of any community college, technical college and university across the country.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished here at Calhoun Community College,” said John Holley, Calhoun’s Dean for Technologies. “Our program is respected by area business and industry and our students have jobs waiting for them as soon as they take off their caps and gowns after graduation. They can make a good living to support a family and that’s what it’s all about.”

