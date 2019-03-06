Calhoun Community College offering free prep classes for military test

Calhoun Community College’s Adult Education Department is now offering free preparation classes to anyone planning to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test.

The ASVAB is a multiple-aptitude battery test that measures developed abilities and helps predict future academic and occupational success in the military. It is administered annually to more than 1 million military applicants, high school, and post-secondary students.

“Test preparation for the ASVAB is important to getting the job you want with the U.S. Military,” commented Dana Wolfe, Calhoun’s director of Adult Education. “The higher your score, the more opportunity you have.”

The free ASVAB test preparation classes are being offered in the Adult Education Services Centers at Calhoun’s Huntsville and Decatur campuses. Classes are Monday and Wednesday on the Huntsville Campus from 1 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Decatur Campus.

For more information or to register online, visit the website at www.calhoun.edu/ASVAB or call 256-306-2830.