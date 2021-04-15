Calhoun Community College hosts Career Preparedness Week

If you are looking to jump start your career or maybe switch to something different you can get that help.
This is the first Career Preparedness Week hosted by Calhoun Community College. There are events going on both virtually and on-campus.
It's open to the community but you do need to register for events. To register click here.
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 4:18 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 5:15 AM
