Calhoun Community College honors veterans

Calhoun Community College honored veterans on Thursday.

Since the school is closed on Veterans Day next Monday, it held a Veterans Day observance.

Several veterans spoke at the event. The key speaker was retired Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence Sturges.

Sturges spoke about his time serving 34 years in the military. Another veteran and literature teacher at Calhoun also spoke.

Dr. Randy Cross says there are a lot of veterans on campus and it's important to recognize their service.

"Because of veterans and their sacrifices and those who never returned, we have this freedom to be here today and we ought to commemorate it," said Cross.

At the end of the event, the Calhoun Chorale saluted the veterans with song.