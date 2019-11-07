Clear

Calhoun Community College honors veterans

Since the school is closed on Veterans Day next Monday, it held a Veterans Day observance.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 11:54 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Calhoun Community College honored veterans on Thursday.

Since the school is closed on Veterans Day next Monday, it held a Veterans Day observance.

Several veterans spoke at the event. The key speaker was retired Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence Sturges.

Sturges spoke about his time serving 34 years in the military. Another veteran and literature teacher at Calhoun also spoke.

Dr. Randy Cross says there are a lot of veterans on campus and it's important to recognize their service.

"Because of veterans and their sacrifices and those who never returned, we have this freedom to be here today and we ought to commemorate it," said Cross.

At the end of the event, the Calhoun Chorale saluted the veterans with song.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events