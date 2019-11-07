Calhoun Community College honored veterans on Thursday.
Since the school is closed on Veterans Day next Monday, it held a Veterans Day observance.
Several veterans spoke at the event. The key speaker was retired Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence Sturges.
Sturges spoke about his time serving 34 years in the military. Another veteran and literature teacher at Calhoun also spoke.
Dr. Randy Cross says there are a lot of veterans on campus and it's important to recognize their service.
"Because of veterans and their sacrifices and those who never returned, we have this freedom to be here today and we ought to commemorate it," said Cross.
At the end of the event, the Calhoun Chorale saluted the veterans with song.
Related Content
- Calhoun Community College honors veterans
- Calhoun Community College president leaving
- Calhoun Community College offers new computer course
- Professional musician teaching at Calhoun Community College
- Lineworkers graduate from Calhoun Community College
- Former Virginia College student enrolls at Calhoun Community College
- Former Virginia College students enrolled at Calhoun Community College
- Calhoun Community College to host Instant Admission Day
- Calhoun Community College students refurbish lunar rover replica
- Gain instant admission to Calhoun Community College this week