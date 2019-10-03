Calhoun Community College hold Manufacturing Day for high school students

High school students across North Alabama now know a little more about the manufacturing programs offered at Calhoun Community College. For manufacturing day, students were able to sign up for programs they wanted to tour at the college, such as design drafting, robotics, aerospace engineering and welding. Students asked questions and learned about the demand for skilled workers in the area. They were also able to take a look at some of the machinery used in these jobs. Volunteers at manufacturing day say it's important for students to know about these opportunities

"We are in an age where industry is taking over, blue collar is taking over. We offer these programs for two years and students can go directly to start working," said Calhoun Tour Guide, Jessica Jackson.

"It's kind of bleak looking out of high school and not knowing what you want to do and when you're off with these programs and you're told that these programs can get you a job paying $13 dollars an hour and up, you have that opportunity to look forward to something, especially if it's something that you like," said Austin High School Senior, Delroy Telloch.

Students from at least seven different high schools attended manufacturing day and tours continued until 2:30 p.m.