Calhoun Community College announces alternative instruction plan

(Press Release)

Calhoun Community College has joined other two-year colleges within the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to transition away from face-to-face instruction to online and home learning alternative instruction in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Students will report to class as normal on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Instructors will provide guidance to their students during those days on how their courses will proceed going forward. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, students will complete their coursework via online and home learning instruction as there will be no face-to-face instruction until further notice. Technologies and Health Sciences students will receive further direction/instruction regarding labs and clinical assignments from their instructors.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priorities here at Calhoun Community College. We have taken numerous steps over the last two weeks to remain up-to-date on current developments with COVID-19,” commented Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President.

The College will offer the following services to students:

· The testing center will be open during normal business hours and available for students to take tests/exams by appointment as directed by their instructor. Each student will have access to disinfectant wipes to sanitize their work station before and after use. All testing fees will be waived. (Decatur: 256-306-2522 or Huntsville: 256-890-4792).

· The Star Institute will provide all tutoring services online by appointment. Please