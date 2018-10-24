Caden Rose breaks finger against Austin

Bob Jones is starting a new quarterback for the first time in two years.
The Patriots' senior QB Caden Rose is out for the near future after breaking his finger in the game against Austin.
Sophomore Slate Alford will take the reigns. Rose has started 20 straight games fro Bob Jones.
