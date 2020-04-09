Cade Smith named UAH Athletic Director

In one of the strangest times in sports and Cade Smith's life, he gets promoted to UAH's Athletic Director just weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

"I've told people I'm 100% healthy, getting close to 100% strength," Smith said.

The UAH volleyball coach spent 10 months as the Chargers interim AD before being offered the permanent position.

"Grateful, thankful, thankful for the committee and everyone that was involved with that process and our president for just having the confidence in me," Smith said.

Before entering the college ranks, smith was a high school coach and principal.

"I don't even know if that was a possibility at that time," Smith said. "I thought that twas maybe something I do at the high school level at that time."

He says what he learned working in high school administration can be applied at any level.

"Some of the best ADs I've known are middle school and high school athletic directors."

Smith still has work to do as athletic director even though sports are stalled.

But he misses his athletes, and he knows first hand the coronavirus has to stop spreading, before sports and normalcy returns.

"Stay safe, follow the guidelines our state has put out.," Smith said. "And take the illness seriously, I can speak from experience, take care of those who are at risk, if there is something you can do for somebody, do it safely."

Smith will continue to coach volleyball while taking care of his athletic director duties for this next year.