Cable company leaves dangerous debris in Huntsville neighborhood, no immediate solution from city

A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities confirmed Monday that the dangerous debris found in Huntsville's Chaffee neighborhood was left behind by Comcast contractors.

This is an update to a story we first brought you last month. Charlie Thorpe, the neighbor we talked to in early January, came to us again Monday to tell us the company is still leaving a mess behind.

"It varies from very small, the insulation, to very large, the ties," Thorpe said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the company by phone and email about the mess, but we haven't heard back yet.

"I'm not trying to get people in trouble, but I would like for them to take responsibility and see what we could do to stop this," Thorpe said.

Thorpe took her concerns to her city council representative Jennie Robinson. Robinson addressed everyone at the district three community meeting and said right now the city doesn't have the legal ability to hold these companies accountable the way they'd like to, but that's changing.

"As the contracts are renewed we're going to change the way we work with the companies so that we have the legal hooks to be able to enforce that they take care of their installations," Robinson said.

That news leaves Thorpe out of luck when it comes to an immediate solution, but she said this is an issue she plans to stay on top of.

"We're not giving up. We're still out there. Please help us," Thorpe said.

Robinson added that the best thing you can do to help stop the debris left behind by cable companies is keep reporting it to the city until they can get the problem solved permanently.