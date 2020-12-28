CVS pharmacy to roll out vaccine distribution to long-term care facilities in Alabama Monday

Nationwide, the company expects to vaccinate up to 4-million residents and staff through its program! Monday some residents and staff at facilities across Alabama will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from a CVS pharmacy team. The company says its teams will make 3 trips to each facility to make sure everyone gets both doses.

The CVS president says it took them months of planning to get to Monday where vaccinations will start in 36 states! 12 states started last week. The company says it expects to take about 3 months to administer vaccines to residents and staff at more than 40-thousand facilities across the country! Nursing homes in Alabama are also working with Walgreens and senior care to help get administered.

Next step, CVS representatives say, is to distribute vaccines at pharmacy locations. They say CVS will be able to eventually administer 20 to 25 million vaccines per month once the vaccines are available to the general public.