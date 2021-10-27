Clear
COVID is the 8th leading cause of death among children, UAB Doctor says

After more than a year of studying the Pfizer vaccine and its effectiveness in children, Dr. Kimberlin said kids getting the vaccine is ahead of us.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:07 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

It's a scary fact about covid-19 and children - COVID is the 8th leading cause of death among children.

Dr. David Kimberlin, with the University of Alabama Birmingham, is looking to reassure parents about the coronavirus vaccine.  

"Parents to talk with their pediatricians, who I fully anticipate will highly recommend that the particular child get vaccinated," said Dr. Kimberlin. "This is a phenomenally positive development in terms of the way that we now can protect 28 million additional Americans," said Kimberlin. 

Dr. Kimberlin calls the advancement in vaccines, thrilling.

After more than a year of studying the Pfizer vaccine and its effectiveness in children, Dr. Kimberlin said kids getting the vaccine is ahead of us. 

"Now if the authorization is expanded to include 5 to 11-year-olds, that same recommendation would hold, get it if you have a 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11-year-old, this is a great opportunity to get them vaccinated and give them the maximal protection against this really very severe disease," said Dr. Kimberlin. 

Protection for kids will be different than it is for those over the age of 11. Dr. Kimerlin said the Pfizer vaccine has less mRNA present. 

For some parents, they're thankful their child will have more protection as we approach the holidays. 

"I'm super excited that Thanksgiving isn't going to be stressful this year, Christmas isn't going to be stressful this year, we're going to know that everyone in our family is as protected as they can be," said parent, Laura Harper. 

According to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 24% of parents in the country say their child will not get the Pfizer vaccine.

