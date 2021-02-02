COMING SATURDAY: A special presentation of ‘Disaster at Dock B: Lives Remembered, Lessons Learned’

Tune in after WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. Saturday for a special presentation of ‘Disaster at Dock B: Lives Remembered, Lessons Learned.’

This WAAY 31 special report looks the first anniversary of the deadly dock fire in Scottsboro that claimed eight lives.

WAAY 31 spoke with first responders, investigators, and survivors from that horrible night on Dock B at the Jackson County Park marina.

Hear their stories, and how people are working to help make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

Watch it on WAAY 31 on television and via our online livestream HERE