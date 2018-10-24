Clear
Suspicious packages intended for White House, Obama, Clinton intercepted
CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package

CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:28 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

