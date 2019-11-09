CFP Ranked No. 2 LSU rolls past No. 3 Alabama in Saturday matchup

In a highly anticipated matchup this year, Louisiana State University (LSU) came out of Tuscaloosa with the win against Alabama and continued its undefeated streak this season. The final score was 46-41.

LSU and Alabama both went into the game on Saturday undeafted so far and were ranked two and three in the College Football Playoff rankings respectively. The Associated Press Top 25 rankings show them at number one and number two.

Tua Tagovailoa started for Alabama 20 days after he had a surgery on his right ankle. The junior was injured during the game with Tennessee on October 19.

Next week, Alabama goes on the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. LSU has another away game against Ole Miss.