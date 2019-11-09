Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Saturday afternoon apartment fire Full Story

CFP Ranked No. 2 LSU rolls past No. 3 Alabama in Saturday matchup

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))

Alabama scored 14 unanswered points in the second half, but LSU was able to take the win with a final score of 46-41.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

In a highly anticipated matchup this year, Louisiana State University (LSU) came out of Tuscaloosa with the win against Alabama and continued its undefeated streak this season. The final score was 46-41.

LSU and Alabama both went into the game on Saturday undeafted so far and were ranked two and three in the College Football Playoff rankings respectively. The Associated Press Top 25 rankings show them at number one and number two. 

Tua Tagovailoa started for Alabama 20 days after he had a surgery on his right ankle. The junior was injured during the game with Tennessee on October 19.

Next week, Alabama goes on the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. LSU has another away game against Ole Miss. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events