CFB fans traveling from all over the country

It's the biggest college football game of the year: the 2019 National Championship. Alabama taking on Clemson Monday, January 7 in Santa Clara, California. This is the third time in four years these two teams have met in the College Football Playoffs's title game.

This game is nearly 3,000 miles away from both Tuscaloosa and Clemson, so fans have to commit to making the trip out to Cali.

Some fans though, don't have to travel too far.

"I've been waiting for it to come here actually. Two years ago, I was going to buy a ticket and try to go to the championship and I was looking up where it was going to be in the future and when I found out it was at Levi's I was just like 'I'm going no matter what. It's in my hometown'," San Jose resident Kimberly Garrison said.

Other California natives are overjoyed to see the Tide in action.

"To be able to have the national championship, Alabama playing in the national championship in our backyard is super exciting," Alabama fan Joy Buchanan said.

Two University of Alabama alumni decided to come out just three days ago after their college classmate convinced them it was the right choice to see the Crimson Tide take the field; a big factor for them was ticket prices being less than $200.

"We live in Mobile, Alabama, but once we saw how cheap ticket prices were we said we might as well go because this is the cheapest national championship ever," Alabama alumna Kelli Pomeroy said.

Last year, the cost to go to the title game peaked at $1,700. This year, fans can get them on secondary market sites like StubHub for just $138.

For these Alabama fans, how could they not turn that down?