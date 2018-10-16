CFB Playoff Ex. Director visits HSV

The highly anticpated CFB Playoff Rankings come out October 30, but when the College Football Playoff Executive Director is in town, he gets to answer questions before the big reveal.

Bill Hancock, CFB Playoff Ex. Director, spoke to the Huntsville Quarterback Club Tuesday night at The Ledges.

He is talking with the club about the history of college football playoff, who is on the committee and how they select teams.

He says strenghth of schedules play an important role in the process, but he wouldn't give us any predictions on SEC teams making the playoff.

"I learned a long time ago not to talk about specific teams or specific conferences," Hancock said with a laugh. "But I do know SEC football is really strong. I think it's going to be a great finish for the SEC season. How's that for a non answer."

