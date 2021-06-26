CEO of Alabama Sheriff's Youth Ranch says they will get through tragedy

A ranch for needy, abused and neglected girls is trying to pick up the pieces as they prepare to lay to rest the children who were killed in the I-65 multi-car crash last Saturday.

We learned one of the girls was from Huntsville

Her name is Dana Marie Norman and she was only 17-years-old when she was killed.

WAAY-31 spoke with the Alabama Sheriff's Youth Ranch CEO about how they're feeling now and how they'll keep moving forward.

Everyone is back at the ranch now and hearts are still shattered there.

Michael Smith is the CEO at the ranch and he says the unimaginable did happen, but​​ they will come out on the other side even stronger than before because it's about the girls' legacies now.

"As we go through this next week, we have several funerals that we have all week. It's been something that you can't imagine ever going through," said Smith.

The horrific crash on Interstate 65 claimed the lives of 9 children and one adult last Saturday when a car hydroplaned and caused a multi-car accident.

A Tallapoosa county girls ranch van was caught up in the chain reaction crash and 8 girls died.

In the midst of the grief, Smith told us the support he's seen from everyone has been nothing short of humbling.

"We're going to take what these communities offered to us, what our GoFundMe's given us and what people continue to give us and we're going to make our ministry, helping these needy children to live in a loving, Christian home and be bigger and better than ever," he said.

Smith said this week hasn't been easy and even though not every day is a good day, he says he knows God and the girls are going to see them through.

"I want those girls to be able to look down and say great job, ranch. Keep taking care of these girls because y'all made us so happy, we want the same for them. And that's what we're going to keep doing," he said.

Smith told WAAY-31 they are planning a celebration of life for all the girls from the ranch in July and prayers and anything you feel you can donate to them will be greatly appreciated as they continue to get through this as a family.