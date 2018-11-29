CDC reports drug overdoses, suicides are factors in decreased life expectancy rate

Overdose deaths are so rampant in America they're now contributing to a lower life expectancy rate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its report today saying the number of overdose deaths is cause for concern. WAAY 31 talked to a drug addiction advocate about the troubling numbers.

"Well the future's certainly bleak when you hear that statistic that the life expectancy is lowered and it's linked to possibly drug addiction," said Russell Glass the executive director of The Pathfinder.

With the number of drug related deaths topping 70,000 for the first time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the life expectancy rate dropped point-one percent for 2017. Glass works with men in rehab from drug addictions and said there needs to be more prevention to keep these numbers from growing.

"Prevention. More money needs to be spent on education and prevention. And less emphasis on incarceration."

Glass said even though people from all walks of life are impacted by the opioid epidemic not enough people are talking about it. He said he's seeing no slow-down in the number of people addicted to opioids and it's starting early.

"Our numbers have increased from 19 to 35. We seem to see a spike increase in that age group."

Point one percent may not seem like a large decrease in the life expectancy rate but the CDC said the number should go up every year. So any decrease means people are dying preventable deaths. The CDC's report also said suicide rates are up 3.5 percent which also contributed to the life expectancy rate.