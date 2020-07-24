CDC releases new guidelines, states in-person school is important for fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new recommendations that state traditional in-person classes are important this fall.

Eleven school districts in North Alabama announced students are returning to the classroom next month, including Limestone County and Athens City.

WAAY 31 spoke to two families Friday who agreed with the CDC's new recommendations explicitly stating traditional in-person classes are important. They expect schools to take extra safety measures and said kids belong in the classroom next month.

"My kids are ecstatic about going back. I am happy about going back," Heather Wells Kiel, a parent, said.

Kiel's two children go to school in Athens. They will both return to the classroom next month. She’s confident in the district's reopening plan, which includes children, teachers and faculty wearing masks and limiting activities to small groups. She believes they will help keep students safe.

"Absolute 100% confidence in Athens City Schools that they will take every measure possible to keep my children safe and to keep the teachers safe. I have no doubt they are going to do what they have to do," she said.

Overnight, the CDC released new recommendations and guidelines. They go hand-in-hand with President Trump’s message that children are less likely to suffer severe symptoms from coronavirus. The guidelines also warned keeping children out of school can cause social, emotional and behavioral problems for children.

Other guidelines included mitigation measures, parent checklists, social distancing and keeping students in the same classroom all day. One student said she doesn't mind the extra safety measures she'll have to take, and she just wants school back open.

"I don't care what they have to do, what they have to do for me to just see my friends and my teachers again," Tasha Nave, a student, said.

The CDC also recommends school leaders keep in constant communication with local health officials throughout the school year, and they say schools should make plans to have virtual learning in place if a school has to close due to a coronavirus outbreak.