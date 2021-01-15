Clear

CDC numbers show Alabama has lowest vaccination rate in nation

The state says the CDC numbers don't accurately reflect the number of doses administered.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 7:17 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Alabama has the worst coronavirus vaccine distribution rate in the United States, according to CDC data.

Numbers released Friday show that Alabama has administered 2,051 doses per 100K people, the lowest rate in the country. Georgia was the second-lowest with 2,179 per 100K.

But the health department says these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Dr. Karen Landers said people should instead look at the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website, which shows that the state has administered 130,394 doses -- CDC numbers show the state at 100,567.

Even with the updated numbers, the state’s vaccination rate remains very low. On Monday, the state will move into phase 1B, allowing those 75 and older to get their first dose.

Huntsville Hospital will begin vaccinating people at John Hunt Park on Monday. So far, more than 11,000 people have signed up to get vaccinated on the hospital’s website. Only those with appointments will be seen.

Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital’s vice president of operations, said Monday will be a “soft opening” with about 200 doses administered. He said that effort will slowly ramp up to a point where 800-900 will be distributed at the park and Corporate University daily.

With a high demand for the vaccine even before 1B starts, Doughty said an increased trust in the vaccine may be to thank.

“They’re seeing more people on Instagram, Facebook, people from their church have gotten it and they’re still doing well -- haven’t grown horns on their head or anything -- so I think people are getting more comfortable with the vaccine,” he said. “So, as time goes on, you’ll see people accept the vaccine is safe and effective and they’ll be more willing to take it.”

Still, Alabama remains behind the curve of other states. Landers says part of this is due to the fact that we are still waiting on some of the nearly 600,000 doses that have been allocated for the state. 

“We don’t have, again, the supply of vaccine that when we look at these numbers from the CDC, it might appear that we have all of this,” she said. “We actually don’t. But we’re going to vaccinate, we’re going to give everything we have.”

Still in the first phase on Friday night, Doughty said the hospital system already has plans in place for mass vaccinations, without appointments, once adequate doses are available.

But doses are still hard to come by. Dr. Landers attributes part of the issue to only having two products (Pfizer and Moderna) available. She said it is her hope that several other vaccines receive emergency use authorization in the coming weeks, which could significantly expedite the vaccination process.

“I anticipate that we could be spring or summer really getting to the general population. I certainly hope it will be shorter, but given the supply and demand that we have right now for widespread usage, it’s going to take a few months,” she said.

The state has “preidentified” sites throughout the state that can be used for mass vaccinations. These sites were selected before the coronavirus pandemic, according to Landers. The sites include large churches, stadiums and civic centers.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 414583

Reported Deaths: 5945
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson60842887
Mobile29590538
Madison26466183
Tuscaloosa20537267
Montgomery18562304
Shelby18181112
Baldwin15841177
Lee1212097
Morgan12002112
Etowah11488142
Calhoun10863197
Marshall10048106
Houston8405123
Cullman792294
Limestone785073
Elmore7670101
DeKalb757282
St. Clair7417120
Lauderdale740282
Talladega6036108
Walker5834176
Jackson571937
Colbert522270
Blount521980
Autauga507555
Coffee431456
Dale388278
Franklin362145
Chilton332965
Covington325567
Russell318910
Escambia309842
Dallas297988
Chambers275769
Clarke272933
Tallapoosa2591107
Pike245829
Lawrence239345
Marion238649
Winston222535
Bibb211347
Geneva196331
Marengo196329
Pickens195331
Hale172542
Barbour169636
Butler166958
Fayette164026
Cherokee158330
Henry149219
Monroe143617
Randolph137635
Washington135426
Clay124446
Crenshaw117444
Lamar116819
Cleburne115123
Macon111935
Lowndes107935
Wilcox99921
Bullock97128
Perry95019
Conecuh92820
Sumter89126
Greene75123
Coosa59814
Choctaw50824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 670482

Reported Deaths: 8232
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby747611088
Davidson69030648
Knox37822389
Hamilton33776322
Rutherford32471281
Unassigned22060125
Williamson20903138
Sumner17850228
Out of TN1566277
Wilson14171152
Montgomery13874145
Sullivan12293207
Washington11674191
Blount11537120
Maury10746120
Bradley1050091
Sevier10243103
Putnam9730131
Madison8949175
Robertson743385
Hamblen6779106
Anderson6623101
Greene6459108
Tipton605663
Gibson5534109
Coffee551381
Dickson524777
Cumberland523571
Bedford520785
Roane507677
Carter5017108
Lawrence500169
McMinn498572
Warren487553
Loudon481549
Dyer466481
Jefferson460975
Monroe442062
Hawkins433367
Franklin399956
Obion393974
Fayette385551
Rhea371755
Lincoln371044
Cocke336655
Weakley336048
Marshall333136
Cheatham328528
Henderson328253
Giles315071
Campbell314639
Hardeman304351
White304342
Carroll300159
Hardin293546
Lauderdale288731
Macon282850
Wayne258219
Henry253957
Overton246942
DeKalb237340
Haywood234644
McNairy231642
Smith228427
Trousdale227814
Marion220031
Scott219731
Hickman218134
Fentress208430
Grainger202134
Claiborne198721
Johnson194830
Morgan183613
Crockett178938
Bledsoe171110
Chester169836
Unicoi162843
Cannon153419
Lake153019
Decatur145124
Grundy137420
Polk137317
Union136121
Sequatchie132518
Humphreys129817
Benton129634
Lewis126020
Meigs110716
Stewart103020
Jackson102520
Perry93224
Houston92522
Clay90626
Moore7858
Pickett66119
Van Buren6397
Hancock3936

