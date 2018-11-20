CDC issues alert amidst outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce

A food safety alert has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce. These infections have been seen in the United States and Canada.
The CDC warns consumers to not eat any romaine lettuce and says that retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve any until more is known about the outbreak.
Consumers are urged to throw away any romaine lettuce in their homes, even if it has been eaten and no one has gotten sick. The alert is for all types of romaine, bagged, boxed, or mixed with other types of lettuce. The CDC also urges that areas where the romaine was stored be washed.
If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, the CDC says you should seek medical attention and report your illness to the health department.
