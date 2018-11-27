Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC confirms three cases of polio-like illness in Alabama

The CDC warns that over 90 percent of the cases of acute flaccid myelitis affect children.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Centers for Disease Control reports that so far in 2018, there have been 286 reports of a polio-like illness, with three of those in Alabama. Out of the 286 national reports, 116 are confirmed.

The illness is called acute flaccid myelitis and the CDC warns that over 90 percent of the cases affect children. The Alabama Department of Public Health says the illness can cause sudden limb weakness, loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty swallowing and difficulty moving the eyes.

There is no specific treatment for acute flaccid myelitis. The Alabama Department of Public Health says it's mostly on a case-by-case basis. Multiple illnesses lead to acute flaccid myelitis, including West Nile virus, herpes viruses and enteroviruses like polio.

The Department of Health says it is best to get vaccinated for the illnesses that cause it, to wash your hands and to avoid close contact with sick people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events