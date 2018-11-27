CDC confirms three cases of polio-like illness in Alabama

The Centers for Disease Control reports that so far in 2018, there have been 286 reports of a polio-like illness, with three of those in Alabama. Out of the 286 national reports, 116 are confirmed.

The illness is called acute flaccid myelitis and the CDC warns that over 90 percent of the cases affect children. The Alabama Department of Public Health says the illness can cause sudden limb weakness, loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty swallowing and difficulty moving the eyes.

There is no specific treatment for acute flaccid myelitis. The Alabama Department of Public Health says it's mostly on a case-by-case basis. Multiple illnesses lead to acute flaccid myelitis, including West Nile virus, herpes viruses and enteroviruses like polio.

The Department of Health says it is best to get vaccinated for the illnesses that cause it, to wash your hands and to avoid close contact with sick people.