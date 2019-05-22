CBD oil may help recovering north Alabama heroin addicts deal with cravings

A new study in The American Journal of Psychiatry showed CBD oil may help recovering heroin addicts deal with cravings, so they can stay clean.

WAAY 31 spoke with The Pathfinder Inc., a drug rehab clinic in Huntsville, to find out if this new study could have an impact on recovering addicts in north Alabama.

The rehab program told WAAY 31 they don't treat people in recovery with CBD oil right now, but this study might change that in the future, "Anything that would help an addict that is trying to get better interests us," said The Pathfind Inc. Director Russell Glass.

On top of running the facility, Glass is a recovering heroin addict with 19 years of sobriety. He knows the pains of trying to get clean, "muscle cramps, stomach distress, sleeplessness, very extreme," said Glass.

The cravings for heroin are also extreme, "the urges are an obsession at first when you have that physical craving," said Glass.

When physical cravings go away, "the mental cravings last for years sometimes," said Glass.

The new CBD study done by a Doctor in New York City gave recovering addicts the oil and others a placebo. They then showed addicts triggers that are proven to entice people to relapse. They found the addicts who received the CBD oil had reduced cravings for heroin.

Those results are promising for Glass, but he's still concerned CBD oil would cause a positive drug test, disqualifying people from his program, because CBD oil is made from hemp. Hemp is similar to marijuana, which has THC in it.

Makayla Gaiters sells CBD oil in Huntsville. She said positive drug tests are not possible with CBD oil, "hemp there is little traces of thc it wouldn't be enough to trip up a drug test," said Gaiters.

Glass would like to see more studies backing up these new results, "that's just one study. There needs to be a lot more information before we would consider having our clients use that," said Glass.

The study in the American Journal of Psychiatry concludes their results warrant more research to determine if CBD oil could help treat people with opioid addictions.